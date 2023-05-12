PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,831 shares of company stock valued at $46,297 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,708,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $10,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,392,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,841.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 573,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.