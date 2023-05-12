Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Shares Down 4.4%

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). 753,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 960,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Pennpetro Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.02. The stock has a market cap of £3.06 million, a PE ratio of -312.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.09.

Pennpetro Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

See Also

