PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 348,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,513. The company has a market cap of $546.04 million, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7,051.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

