Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Shares Down 4.4%

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

Pender Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 54.09 and a quick ratio of 51.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.85. The stock has a market cap of C$49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.