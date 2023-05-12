PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of PED stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 115,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,334. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

