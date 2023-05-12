PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PYPL stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. 4,729,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,461,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

