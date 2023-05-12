Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003717 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $3.96 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000653 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008590 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,058,571,793 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.