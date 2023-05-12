Paul B. Langdale Buys 500 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) CFO Paul B. Langdale bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,964.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

