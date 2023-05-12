Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.
Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.
Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $43.58. 143,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $52.71.
Insider Activity at Pathward Financial
In other Pathward Financial news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
About Pathward Financial
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pathward Financial (CASH)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.