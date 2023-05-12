Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $43.58. 143,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $52.71.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Articles

