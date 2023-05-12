Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.20

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.82 ($0.22), with a volume of 6845518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.67 ($0.24).

Pantheon Resources Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £140.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,782.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

About Pantheon Resources

(Get Rating)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.