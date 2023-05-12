Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the April 15th total of 461,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 636.8 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

Otsuka stock remained flat at $34.07 during trading hours on Thursday. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.