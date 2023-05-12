Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Origo Partners shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 24,980,559 shares trading hands.
Origo Partners Stock Up 7.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £269,062.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.58.
Origo Partners Company Profile
Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.
Further Reading
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Origo Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origo Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.