OriginTrail (TRAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $638,649.55

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $104.76 million and $638,649.55 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,600,188 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.