Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.96

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 385670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

