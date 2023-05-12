O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,793 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.00% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,581,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $957.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,808. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $870.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $842.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,159 shares of company stock valued at $32,588,347. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

