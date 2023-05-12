Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.56 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Orchid has a total market cap of $64.56 million and $1.37 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018528 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,669.94 or 0.99987639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0703309 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,404,428.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

