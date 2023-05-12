Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Shares Down 14.1%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) dropped 14.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It operates its projects through the development of exploration properties using acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.