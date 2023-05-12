Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Shares of OXY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.93. 14,157,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,940,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

