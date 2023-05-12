OCA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Trading 3.8% Higher

OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. 8,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 6,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

OCA Acquisition Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.