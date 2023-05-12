Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 283 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,392,000 after buying an additional 574,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,052,000 after purchasing an additional 671,235 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

