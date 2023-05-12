Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 24,155 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,155 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 814,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,288. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

