Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.48. The company had a trading volume of 77,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

