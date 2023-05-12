Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 1,786 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares accounts for about 1.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,084,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,110,742. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

