Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.90. 534,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.19 and its 200-day moving average is $504.13. The company has a market cap of $455.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

