Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $910,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

PYPL traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. 10,243,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,517,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

