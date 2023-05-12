Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,993. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

