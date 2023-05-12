Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 17,298 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,298 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $102.71. 182,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,209. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.56. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

