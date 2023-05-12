Oak Associates Ltd. OH Increases Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.21% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,889. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NextGen Healthcare

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.