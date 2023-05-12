Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 404,564 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,373,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,908,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

