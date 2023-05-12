Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $31.18 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 2.6% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $31,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.80. 206,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.84. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

