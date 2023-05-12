Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $23.48 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 2.0% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $23,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 81.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,918,000 after purchasing an additional 176,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.80. 130,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.81. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $392.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.