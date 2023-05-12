Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $2.34 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.74. 48,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,881. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

