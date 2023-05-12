NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.58. 7,763,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,158,043. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $292.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.14 and its 200-day moving average is $206.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $698.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.66.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

