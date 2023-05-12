Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a growth of 164.0% from the April 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 114,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 118,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 306,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,598. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

