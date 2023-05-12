Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in April

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $8.98.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 64,192 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

