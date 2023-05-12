Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in April

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $8.98.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.