Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.41.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,573,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,029. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 107.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 69,127 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

