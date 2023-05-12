Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on July 14th

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Nutrien has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nutrien to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 2,232,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 291.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

