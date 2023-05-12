Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on July 14th

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Nutrien has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nutrien to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.
Nutrien Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 2,232,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 291.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
