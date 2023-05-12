Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Trading Up 6.5%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. 76,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 106,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Novonix Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

