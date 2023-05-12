NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stake Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072,944 shares during the quarter. NOV comprises about 2.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 9.46% of NOV worth $776,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

