North Growth Management Ltd. Invests $16.39 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,387,000. Elevance Health makes up 3.7% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $140,833,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $918,473,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.24. 183,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.45.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

