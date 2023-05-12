Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 942,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,402. The company has a market cap of $180.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,121,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 214,272 shares of company stock worth $995,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Featured Stories

