NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.55

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.59, with a volume of 8441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

The stock has a market cap of C$228.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.15.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

