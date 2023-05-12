Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $170.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.