Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 225 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 1.8 %

PLD opened at $125.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.68. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

