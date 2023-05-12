NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.32-$8.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. NICE also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $180.05. 939,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,470. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.03 and a 200 day moving average of $203.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NICE by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NICE by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NICE by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

