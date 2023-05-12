NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $606,215.08

NFT (NFT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $606,215.08 and approximately $9.99 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018409 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,732.10 or 1.00010004 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01626264 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.