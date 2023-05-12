News (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Gap Up to $16.83

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.83, but opened at $17.98. News shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 188,348 shares trading hands.

News Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in News by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in News by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in News by 56.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 63.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

