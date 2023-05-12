NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.65%.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.