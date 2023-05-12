NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.87. NerdWallet shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 153,480 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 30,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $49,826.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRDS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NerdWallet Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.28 million, a PE ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 1.52.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.