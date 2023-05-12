NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005846 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $52.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,181,459 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

